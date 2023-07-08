McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,367 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

