McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 8,830 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

