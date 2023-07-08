Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Financial Contrast

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Free Report) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Mercialys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercialys and Retail Opportunity Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercialys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments $312.93 million 5.44 $51.87 million $0.38 35.55

Analyst Recommendations

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Mercialys.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mercialys and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercialys 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 0 3 1 0 2.25

Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Mercialys.

Profitability

This table compares Mercialys and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercialys N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 15.32% 3.49% 1.62%

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Mercialys on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercialys

(Free Report)

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2022, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,087 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.1 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has SIIC real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

