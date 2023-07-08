Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

