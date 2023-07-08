Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 62,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $200,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $298.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

