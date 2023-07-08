Metahero One Day Trading Volume Hits $135,157.05 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Metahero has a market cap of $23.46 million and $135,157.05 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

