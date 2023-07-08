Metawar (METAWAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $46.69 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Metawar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $46.69 million and $7.15 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metawar has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00022231 USD and is down -12.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

