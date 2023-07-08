Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

