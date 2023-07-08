Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) versus Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Financial Contrast

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 23.92% 11.45% 1.22% Old Second Bancorp 28.18% 17.58% 1.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

19.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Middlefield Banc and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.72%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Old Second Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $62.24 million 3.44 $15.67 million $2.56 10.34 Old Second Bancorp $259.59 million 2.27 $67.40 million $1.74 7.60

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Middlefield Banc pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, it offers safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

