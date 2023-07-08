Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,220 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6,016.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up about 1.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $96.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.12.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

