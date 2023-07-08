Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $278,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 393.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average is $198.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.44.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

