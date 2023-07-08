Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $98,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $363.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.58. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.05 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

