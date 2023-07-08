Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 590 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $331.29 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $344.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.01 and its 200 day moving average is $275.92. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

