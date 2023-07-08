Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,919,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Argus upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,636.91 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,645.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2,502.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

