Mohit Singh Sells 10,300 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $87,756.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mohit Singh sold 76,700 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $658,853.00.

QuantumScape Stock Up 1.9 %

QS opened at $8.77 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

