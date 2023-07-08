Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.05 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Monero has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $166.55 or 0.00551120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.05 billion and $55.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,220.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.09 or 0.00324582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00884783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00062420 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00137127 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,302,324 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

