Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 19,651 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises about 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2,240.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EMXC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.72. 496,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

