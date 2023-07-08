Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 96 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $12.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.05. 2,740,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

