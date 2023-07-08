Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE COP traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,393,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.