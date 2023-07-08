Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,706,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,082,330. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

