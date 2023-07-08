Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 41,297 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 214.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,108 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

