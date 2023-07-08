Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 291 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,034. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.38. The company has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

