Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 536 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

