Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 5,366 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 361,960 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

