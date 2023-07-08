Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 562 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,230,000.

IWD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $156.14. 1,076,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,273. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

