Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 632 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 50,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,835.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,073,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,299 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.82. 2,074,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

