Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 7,243 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $44.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,906. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

