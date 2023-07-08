Moonbeam Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $164.32 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,074,898,076 coins and its circulating supply is 671,185,788 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.