Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.65 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $38.65 million and $1.95 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $5.39 or 0.00017837 BTC on exchanges.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,869,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,165,862 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

