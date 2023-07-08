MXC Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.13 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One MXC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $32.77 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 5,329,931,600 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.01226469 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,576,511.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

