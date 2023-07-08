My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $333,268.77 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002771 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000320 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012817 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

