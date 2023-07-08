Nano (XNO) Price Up 2% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $97.77 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,207.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.00321815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.37 or 0.00891723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.20 or 0.00553508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00062404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.