Nano (XNO) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $99.16 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00322206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.38 or 0.00905154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00554288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00062729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00137029 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

