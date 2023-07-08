National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,176.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.71) to GBX 1,050 ($13.33) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.60) to GBX 1,275 ($16.18) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,280 ($16.25) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $2.3458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 15.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

