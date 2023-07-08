Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0665 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $16,884.56 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00177396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018695 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,515,320 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.