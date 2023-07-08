NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004563 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $46.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 929,770,980 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

