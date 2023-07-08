NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $55.47 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 929,770,980 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 929,770,980 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33823096 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $40,972,135.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

