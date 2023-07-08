Neblio Price Reaches $0.0421 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $872,875.32 and $88,399.17 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,717,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

