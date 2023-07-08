Nervos Network Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $117.97 million and $2.11 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,246.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00323726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00885357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00553548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00062519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00137422 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,971,634,076 coins and its circulating supply is 41,380,405,819 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

