Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.35. The company has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

