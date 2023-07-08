New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 457,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 57,432 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Stories

