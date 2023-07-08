New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
New Gold Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
