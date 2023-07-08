NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $74,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66.1% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 461,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

