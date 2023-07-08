Nexum (NEXM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $43,161.01 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

