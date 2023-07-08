Oakley Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:OCIVF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Oakley Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:OCIVF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OCIVF opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
