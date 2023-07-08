Oakley Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:OCIVF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Oakley Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:OCIVF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCIVF opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

