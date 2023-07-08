Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0476 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $272.62 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.88 or 0.06149805 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04775772 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $7,168,531.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

