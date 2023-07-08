Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $270.19 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $270.19 million and $8.11 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.49 or 0.06127098 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04775772 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $7,168,531.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.