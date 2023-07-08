Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.55

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $5.11. Omeros shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 521,904 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Omeros Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $331.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omeros by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Omeros by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,963,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 506,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omeros by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 797,034 shares during the period. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

