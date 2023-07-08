OMG Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.11 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $88.00 million and $8.11 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

