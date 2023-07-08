OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

