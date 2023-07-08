OpenBlox (OBX) Trading Down 41.1% Over Last 7 Days

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $77,729.40 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

